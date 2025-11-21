Legal & General Group Plc Sells 121,632 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,632 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $988,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Amgen by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.90.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $336.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $345.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

