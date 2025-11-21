Legal & General Group Plc Buys 147,367 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,473,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7%

ORCL stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.21.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

