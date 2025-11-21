Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 79,964 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2,854.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $112.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

