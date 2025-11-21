Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,815 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Power Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 14.6% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Power Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FBND opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.