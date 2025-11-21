Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 379,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 42,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Wilton Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.
Wilton Resources Company Profile
Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
