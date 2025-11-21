Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Interparfums Stock Up 0.9%

IPAR stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Interparfums by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Interparfums by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

