PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.