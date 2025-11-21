Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack In The Box Trading Up 7.8%

JACK stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Jack In The Box has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack In The Box in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Jack In The Box to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jack In The Box by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack In The Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.