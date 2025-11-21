Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $192.46 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $4,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,228,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,258,517.97. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

