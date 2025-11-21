Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $410,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.4%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

