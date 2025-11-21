Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Oklo Stock Down 14.5%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. Oklo has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -162.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $1,215,562.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $891,100. This trade represents a 57.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

