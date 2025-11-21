FY2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.