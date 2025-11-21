Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,126,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 10.1%

HOOD opened at $106.21 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $894,388.08. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,134,080 shares of company stock worth $626,549,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

