Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUWU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,003,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 3.0%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.