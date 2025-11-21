Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III $BLUWU

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:BLUWU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,008,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUWU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,003,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 3.0%
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 1, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company with no material operations of our own and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
