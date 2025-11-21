Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.0%

MPC opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

