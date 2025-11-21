Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.35.

Intuit Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $637.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.