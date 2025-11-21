Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

