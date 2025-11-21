Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 2,672 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Passive Capital Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

