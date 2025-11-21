Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

