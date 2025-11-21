International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $144,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.75.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

