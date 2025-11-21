Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NKE stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

