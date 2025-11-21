Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 494.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SNPS opened at $385.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.10 and its 200 day moving average is $510.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

