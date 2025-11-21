Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 430,911 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,911 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 220,646.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,385 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after acquiring an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
