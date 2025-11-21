MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $103.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

