MAI Capital Management Acquires 122,576 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,576 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

