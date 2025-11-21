MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

