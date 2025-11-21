Martin Currie Ltd. Has $36.53 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302,826 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of JD.com by 13.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ JD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

