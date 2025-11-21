MAI Capital Management Purchases 58,842 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

MAI Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

