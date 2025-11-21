Martin Currie Ltd. Has $56.54 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,703 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $56,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.30.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

