MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,782,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 164,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $312.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

