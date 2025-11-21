Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $165,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

