Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 883,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Iamgold by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,081,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 606,795 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 42.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Iamgold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Stock Down 6.4%

Iamgold stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The business had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

