OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 461,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,586,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 219,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of KAR opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

