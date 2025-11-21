Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 163,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period.

Shares of REVG opened at $48.86 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

