Upwork Inc. $UPWK Holdings Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,534,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after buying an additional 1,183,169 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 50.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,326,000 after buying an additional 882,059 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 1,491,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $22,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $308,833.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,120.40. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $31,691.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254.85. This trade represents a 83.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,632 shares of company stock worth $2,942,377. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

