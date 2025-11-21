Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 765,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $47.17 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $75.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%.The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 12,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $923,950.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 248,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,218.96. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $242,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,646.62. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

