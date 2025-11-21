Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in BOX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 511,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,437,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,064,727.68. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at $896,931. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.