Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.