Zacks Research Forecasts Allstate FY2025 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $27.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.98. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,661,032.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,969,000 after buying an additional 823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $148,641,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

