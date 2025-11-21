Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FirstService by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 511,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $149.13 and a 12-month high of $209.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. FirstService had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

