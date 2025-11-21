Q4 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Lifted by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Paradigm Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.