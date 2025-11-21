Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

