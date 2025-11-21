Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,684 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $93.87 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.79 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

