Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,278 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $39,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818,526 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,298,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 347,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,230,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 260,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 19.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,024,000 after purchasing an additional 805,488 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The company had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

