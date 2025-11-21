Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $173.72 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.27 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

