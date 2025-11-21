Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Position in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Superconductor by 65.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 16,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
American Superconductor Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 3.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
American Superconductor Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
