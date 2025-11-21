Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,131,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SAND stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.51. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

