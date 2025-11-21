Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 248,418 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 244.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS SMIN opened at $72.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

