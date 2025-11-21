Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 123,974 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises about 1.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,639,000 after buying an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $24.21 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

