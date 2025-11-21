Seeds Investor LLC Sells 766 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Seeds Investor LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

